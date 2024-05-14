Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.33% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OVL opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.12. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

About Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

