Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.60.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $109.09 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.70. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Oxford Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 144,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

