Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $819.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.14.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

