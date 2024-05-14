Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:OXLCO opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.