Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLCP opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

