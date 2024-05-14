PageGroup plc (PAGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.24 on June 21st

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.24 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PageGroup stock opened at GBX 474 ($5.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,965.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 453.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 452.54. PageGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 360.60 ($4.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 502.50 ($6.31).

In related news, insider Nick Kirk sold 36,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.63), for a total value of £161,365.12 ($202,669.08). 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

