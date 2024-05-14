Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Benchmark

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.36.

PZZA opened at $52.27 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after purchasing an additional 166,246 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after buying an additional 192,149 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after buying an additional 92,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 932,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,124,000 after buying an additional 42,867 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 922,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,354,000 after buying an additional 55,227 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

