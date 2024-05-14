Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.34 and a 200 day moving average of $162.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.25 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,180,094 shares of company stock worth $2,399,652,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

