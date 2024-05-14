PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
PCM Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
PCM stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PCM Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
