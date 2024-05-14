PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PCM Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

PCM stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PCM Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter worth $256,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in PCM Fund by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 152,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 55,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

