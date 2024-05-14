Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 1st

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PNFPP opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
