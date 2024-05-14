Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,381 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.9% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,849 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $269.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

