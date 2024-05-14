Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pivotree from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Pivotree Stock Up 2.9 %
About Pivotree
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.
