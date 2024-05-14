Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pivotree from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Pivotree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pivotree

Pivotree Stock Up 2.9 %

About Pivotree

Pivotree stock opened at C$1.75 on Monday. Pivotree has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.35.

(Get Free Report)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.