Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Paradigm Capital

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Paradigm Capital from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered Pivotree from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Pivotree Trading Up 2.9 %
About Pivotree
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.
