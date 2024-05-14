Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target Raised to C$1.70 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
PVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Pivotree from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on PVT
Pivotree Stock Performance
About Pivotree
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pivotree
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.