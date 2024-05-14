Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target Raised to C$1.70 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Pivotree from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Pivotree Stock Performance

About Pivotree

CVE PVT opened at C$1.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.65. Pivotree has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.95. The company has a market cap of C$46.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

