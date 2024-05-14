Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

PLPC opened at $129.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $104.96 and a 1 year high of $184.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.88. The stock has a market cap of $638.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.20%.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 215.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.