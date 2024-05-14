Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Raised to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Primo Water Price Performance

NYSE:PRMW opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after buying an additional 248,774 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,352,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,703,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Further Reading

