Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.