Principal Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 6,392 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $27,456,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after buying an additional 206,337 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,436,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 359,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,227,000 after acquiring an additional 154,931 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.42. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

