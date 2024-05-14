Principal Securities Inc. Invests $522,000 in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMPT. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

XMPT opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

