Principal Securities Inc. Invests $645,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 32.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $230.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.19.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.