Principal Securities Inc. Invests $702,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,494 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Devon Energy by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

