Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 246,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 77,886 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.6 %

LYG stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYG

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.