Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,440 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 157.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.9% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $177.79 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average of $169.42.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

