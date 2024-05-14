Principal Securities Inc. Takes $618,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.