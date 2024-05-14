Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,150 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.28% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA UCO opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

