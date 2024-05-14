Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,808 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.56% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 130,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFO opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

