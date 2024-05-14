Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,898 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after buying an additional 707,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,812,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 673,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,350,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

