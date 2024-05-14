Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 9,684 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,559,000 after buying an additional 2,807,481 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 2,142,445 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,737,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,788,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

