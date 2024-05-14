Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.68. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

