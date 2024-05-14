Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Read Our Latest Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.