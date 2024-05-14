Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,128,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069,907 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 436.9% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,368,000 after buying an additional 1,291,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 395.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after buying an additional 838,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,302,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 651,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 519,588 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

