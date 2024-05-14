Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of BATS:ARKG opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

