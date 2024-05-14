Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 76,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 780,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 468,479 shares during the period.

PREF opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

