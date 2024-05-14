Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 162.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,265.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,446,265.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $5,528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,399 shares in the company, valued at $43,202,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,146 shares of company stock worth $39,475,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

