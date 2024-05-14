Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Down 3.2%

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.44 ($0.04). 403,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 173,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.04).

Proteome Sciences Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.15 million, a P/E ratio of -343.70 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.46.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

