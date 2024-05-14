Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,597. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

