Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 902,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 265,274 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,948 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

PMO stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

