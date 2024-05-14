Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Decreased by Analyst

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

HAE opened at $96.20 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

