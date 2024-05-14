QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:IX opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $113.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

