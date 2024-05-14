QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,390 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,205 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,608 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 227.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.54. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

