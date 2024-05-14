QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,085 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 58.0% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 1.5 %

PGR stock opened at $212.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.00. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.88.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

