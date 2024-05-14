QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112,792 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,201 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,722,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after buying an additional 6,835,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Banco Santander by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,072,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 931,429 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 460,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAN opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

