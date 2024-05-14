QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 347,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 88,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

KMI stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

