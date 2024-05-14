QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,872 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 143,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $246.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $212.90 and a one year high of $251.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.72 and its 200-day moving average is $236.44.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.