QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,932 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,932 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

