Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in agilon health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 17.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in agilon health by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in agilon health by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

agilon health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGL opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.52.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.