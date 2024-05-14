Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,012 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE IR opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

