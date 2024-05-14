Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $219,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,447,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 15.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,374,000 after purchasing an additional 123,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 673,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,292 shares of company stock valued at $15,670,096 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Articles

