Qsemble Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 127,599 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 347,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 88,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.