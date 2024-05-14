Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $219,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on
In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Snap-on Stock Down 0.3 %
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
