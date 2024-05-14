Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $219,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.3 %

SNA stock opened at $279.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.58. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $247.68 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.